Delhi wakes up to toxic smog, remains in 'very poor' category

Despite a slight improvement from the recent weeks, several parts of the city remained shrouded in a dense layer of toxic smog.





Many areas, including Ghazipur Mandi, Anand Vihar, and Wazirpur, reported thick haze early this morning, with visibility remaining significantly reduced.





According to CPCB, many regions of the National Capital fell into the 'very poor' category.





The area around Anand Vihar was blanketed in a dense layer of toxic smog, with an AQI of 366 in the 'very poor' category.





According to CPCB data, Sonia Vihar recorded an AQI of 352, Wazirpur measured 359, while Ghazipur Mandi recorded 366.





Bawana recorded the highest AQI of 375 at 7 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category.





In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded an AQI of 260, which falls under the 'poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). -- ANI

