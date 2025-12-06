HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Cong cites Patel's daughter diary, asks Rajnath to apologise for Babri claim

Sat, 06 December 2025
14:34
The Congress on Saturday shared diary entries of Vallabhbhai Patel's daughter from a book to rebut Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's claim that India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, wanted to build the Babri masjid using public funds, and demanded that Singh apologise for spreading "falsehoods". 
 
Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, claimed the defence minister was spreading falsehoods to "improve his relationship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

"Here is Maniben's original diary entry in Gujarati on pages 212-213 in the book Samarpit Padchhayo Sardarno by CA R S Patel Aaresh, published by Sardar Patel Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial Society, 2025," Ramesh said on X, sharing screenshots of the relevant pages from the book. 

"There is a huge difference between what is contained in the original diary entry and what Rajnath Singh ji and his fellow 'distorians' are propagating," Ramesh said. 

"The Defence Minister must apologise for the falsehoods he is spreading, simply to improve his relationship with the PM," he claimed. 

The Congress had earlier termed Singh's claim that Nehru wanted to build the Babri masjid using public funds a "lie" and "WhatsApp university story", and said the defence minister should not walk in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's path. -- PTI

