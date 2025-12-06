HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Complete ticket refund process by Sunday: Govt to IndiGo

Sat, 06 December 2025
With IndiGo flight disruptions impacting thousands of passengers, the civil aviation ministry on Saturday directed the airline to complete the ticket refund process for the cancelled flights by Sunday evening, as well as ensure baggage separated from the travellers are delivered in the next two days.
   
A day after the country's largest airline, IndiGo, cancelled more than 1,000 flights and caused disruptions for the fifth day on Saturday, the ministry said that any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will invite immediate regulatory action.
 
The refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be completed by 8 pm on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.
 
"Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations," it said.
 
On Saturday, more than 400 flights were cancelled at various airports.
 
IndiGo has also been instructed to set up dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cells.
 
"These cells have been tasked to proactively contact affected passengers and ensure that refunds and alternative travel arrangements are processed without the need for multiple follow-ups.
 
"The system of automatic refunds will remain active until operations stabilise completely," the statement said.
 
Further, the ministry said the airline should ensure that baggage separated from passengers due to flight cancellations or delays should be traced and delivered to them within the next 48 hours. -- PTI

