Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari welcomes complainant's arrest

Sat, 23 August 2025
18:41
Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple, on Saturday welcomed the arrest of the complainant in a case involving allegations of multiple murders, rapes and burials in the temple town, saying that the "truth is beginning to come out."

Speaking to a gathering that had arrived in Dharmasthala to show solidarity, after the SIT produced the complainant in a Belthangady court, Heggade said the temple town had been facing "unfounded allegations" which had caused distress to devotees and the community at large.
"With this development, we have faith that facts will prevail and justice will be upheld," he said.

Heggade refrained from commenting further, stating that the investigation was ongoing and would bring clarity in due course.

The complainant, C N Chinnaiah, who had alleged multiple murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades, was arrested on Saturday by the SIT probing the charges, officials said.

He has been taken into custody by the SIT for 10 days for further investigation.

Chinnaiah, a former sanitation worker, claimed he had worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, during which he was allegedly forced to bury several bodies, including those of women and minors. He alleged that some of the victims showed signs of sexual assault and had given a statement before a magistrate.

As part of the probe, the Special Investigation Team carried out excavations at multiple sites identified by the complainant. Skeletal remains were recovered from two locations. -- PTI

