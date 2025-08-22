Kovind to be chief guest at RSS' Vijayadashmi event in Nagpur

15:38

Former president Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at an RSS event being held on October 2 at its headquarters in Nagpur to mark the hundred years of its foundation.

"The Vijayadashami Utsav, organised on the occasion of the centenary celebration of the founding of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be held on October 2, 2025, at 7:40 am at Reshimbagh, Nagpur," the RSS said in a statement.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the event, it said.

To mark its centenary year, the RSS has planned a series of programmes, including more than one lakh 'Hindu Sammelans' and thousands of symposiums.

In a massive outreach to people, the RSS has also decided to conduct a door-to-door programme across the country. -- PTI