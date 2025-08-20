HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tharoor differs with Cong on Bill removing PM, CMs

Wed, 20 August 2025
Share:
15:12
image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday voiced support for laying down rules to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, or ministers of states and union territories from their posts if they are arrested on serious criminal charges. 

Taking a slightly different stance from his party colleagues on the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, which seeks to lay down said rules, Tharoor mentioned that while he does not know enough about the bills tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, "on the face of it," it is "reasonable" that anyone doing wrong things should not be allowed to hold a political office in the country.

"As far as I am concerned, I don't know those Bills well enough to give you a comment. On the face of it, it seems reasonable that anyone who does anything wrong should be liable to punishment and should not be holding a high constitutional office or a political office. I think that makes sense," Tharoor told ANI at Parliament premises. The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days. The Bill was tabled by Union Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. However, Tharoor's remarks differ from the party's leadership, who has termed the bills as "unconstitutional" and "draconian." 

Party leader Priyanka Gandhi, taking strong exception to the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill said earlier today that the bill being touted as an anti-corruption measure is just a "veil over the eyes of people," claiming that a Chief Minister could be arrested on fabricated charges and be removed from their post after 30 days without a conviction if the bill is passed.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Incessant rains batter Karnataka; flood threat looms
LIVE! Incessant rains batter Karnataka; flood threat looms

Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel
Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition as...

Day before assault, Rekha Gupta attacker recced her house
Day before assault, Rekha Gupta attacker recced her house

'The CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh has made it clear that the attacker had started preparing for this attack at least 24 hours in advance'

'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked
'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

Have mechanism to deal with US sanctions on India: Russia
Have mechanism to deal with US sanctions on India: Russia

Russia has a "special mechanism" to confront any challenge arising out of the US slapping punitive measures against India for its procurement of Russian crude oil, Russian charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV