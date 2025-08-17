Seven charred to death in car-SUV collision in Guj

19:36

"Seven persons travelling in the car were burnt alive while three in the SUV escaped with minor injuries following the incident near Dedadara village at around 3:30 pm," said Vadhvan police station inspector, PB Jadeja.





The accident resulted in a traffic jam on the highway. Local fire brigade teams rushed to the scene for rescue operations. -- PTI

