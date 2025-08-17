HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Seven charred to death in car-SUV collision in Guj

Sun, 17 August 2025
Share:
19:36
File image
File image
Seven persons travelling in a car were charred to death after it collided with an SUV on a highway in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Sunday, police said. 

"Seven persons travelling in the car were burnt alive while three in the SUV escaped with minor injuries following the incident near Dedadara village at around 3:30 pm," said Vadhvan police station inspector, PB Jadeja. 

The accident resulted in a traffic jam on the highway. Local fire brigade teams rushed to the scene for rescue operations. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha Guv CP Radhakrishnan named NDA's VP candidate
LIVE! Maha Guv CP Radhakrishnan named NDA's VP candidate

Whole country now knows...: Rahul mounts attack on EC
Whole country now knows...: Rahul mounts attack on EC

Gandhi alleged that assembly and Lok Sabha polls were being "stolen" across the country and there was a "conspiracy" in Bihar to do the same through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Some parties spreading 'misinformation': CEC slams Oppn
Some parties spreading 'misinformation': CEC slams Oppn

Chief Election Commissioner Gynaesh Kumar rejects allegations of 'vote theft' and misinformation surrounding the electoral roll revision in Bihar, as the INDIA bloc launches a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

Three killed, 8 hurt in shooting at New York restaurant
Three killed, 8 hurt in shooting at New York restaurant

The police department has launched an investigation into the matter. Till now, no arrests have been made in the case and the suspects are yet to be identified, reported the New York Post.

The Alaska Fiasco: Lessons For India
The Alaska Fiasco: Lessons For India

The point to note for India is that we must not panic.The United States may be our largest export destination, but high tariffs will not exactly mean gloom and doom.Sure, we can throw some morsels as we continue negotiating, but we must...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV