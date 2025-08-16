HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NCERT new modules blame Congress for Partition

Sat, 16 August 2025
14:08
One of the trains leaving New Delhi station for Karachi, August 7, 1947/Keystone/Getty Images
One of the trains leaving New Delhi station for Karachi, August 7, 1947/Keystone/Getty Images
NCERT's new special modules on the Partition of India have placed significant responsibility on the Congress leadership for the division of the country, saying they "accepted the plans of Partition" and "underestimated Jinnah" while failing to anticipate the long-term horrors that followed.

Two modules, one for the middle stage and another for the secondary stage, were released this August to mark Partition Remembrance Day.

"The Partition of India and the creation of Pakistan were by no means inevitable," the module states. 

Instead, they argue, three actors shaped the division, "Jinnah, who demanded it; the Congress, which accepted it; and Mountbatten, who formalised and implemented it."

The secondary stage module notes, "None of the Indian leaders had experience in running national or even provincial administration, the army, police, etc. Hence, they had no idea of the massive problems that would naturally arise... Otherwise, such haste would not have been made." -- ANI

