Will teach India lesson it will never forget if...: Pak PM

Addressing an event in Islamabad, he said: "Enemy [India] can't snatch even a single drop of water from Pakistan." He said, "You threatened to stop our water. If you attempt such a move, Pakistan will teach you a lesson you will never forget."





PM Shehbaz emphasised that water was a lifeline for Pakistan, and no compromise would be made on the country's rights under international agreements, as per Geo News. Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April, which killed 26 people, India has, in exercise of its rights as a sovereign nation under international law, placed the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.





The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, following nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan, with the assistance of the World Bank, which is also a signatory.





Former World Bank President Eugene Black initiated the talks. Recognised as one of the most successful international treaties, it has endured frequent tensions, including conflict, and has provided a framework for irrigation and hydropower development for over half a century. Former US President Dwight Eisenhower described it as "one bright spot in a very depressing world picture that we see so often." -- ANI

