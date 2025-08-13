HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will teach India lesson it will never forget if...: Pak PM

Wed, 13 August 2025
09:20
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed that any attempt to stop the flow of water into Pakistan is in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty, and would be met with a "decisive response". 

Addressing an event in Islamabad, he said: "Enemy [India] can't snatch even a single drop of water from Pakistan." He said, "You threatened to stop our water. If you attempt such a move, Pakistan will teach you a lesson you will never forget." 

PM Shehbaz emphasised that water was a lifeline for Pakistan, and no compromise would be made on the country's rights under international agreements, as per Geo News. Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April, which killed 26 people, India has, in exercise of its rights as a sovereign nation under international law, placed the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. 

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, following nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan, with the assistance of the World Bank, which is also a signatory. 

Former World Bank President Eugene Black initiated the talks. Recognised as one of the most successful international treaties, it has endured frequent tensions, including conflict, and has provided a framework for irrigation and hydropower development for over half a century. Former US President Dwight Eisenhower described it as "one bright spot in a very depressing world picture that we see so often." -- ANI

LIVE! Our relationship with both India and Pak is good: US
LIVE! Our relationship with both India and Pak is good: US

Modi likely to visit US for UNGA session amid Trump tariff
Modi likely to visit US for UNGA session amid Trump tariff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the UN General Assembly in September. The session will address global conflicts and trade negotiations between the US and India.

'Trump Tilting Towards Pakistan'
'Trump Tilting Towards Pakistan'

'India is too important to the United States for there to be any kind of a permanent bump in the relationship.'

US Relationship With India, Pakistan 'Unchanged'
US Relationship With India, Pakistan 'Unchanged'

'For the region and for the world, the US working with both those nations is good news.'

Why Is The US So Fond Of Asim Munir?
Why Is The US So Fond Of Asim Munir?

Sections in the US State Department and Pentagon have always felt more comfortable dealing with all powerful Pakistani generals instead of elected civilians, points out Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

