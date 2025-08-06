2-wheeler used by DKS linked to traffic violations

20:20

A two-wheeler driven by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during an inspection of the Hebbal flyover loop on August 5 has 34 pending traffic violation cases and a total fine of Rs 18,500, according to the Bengaluru Traffic Police website.



However, Congress sources claimed that the vehicle does not belong to Shivakumar and that he was merely riding it during the inspection.



According to the traffic police website, the vehicle has been booked for multiple violations, including riding without a helmet, using a mobile phone while riding, and entering no-entry or one-way zones.



On Tuesday, Shivakumar shared a video on his official X account showing himself wearing a helmet and riding the two-wheeler, announcing the opening of the Hebbal flyover loop.



He said the move would ease traffic congestion and ensure smoother and faster commutes, aligning with the state government's efforts to build a 'better Bengaluru'.



Traffic police have not yet responded to queries on whether any action has been taken against the registered owner of the vehicle.



Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Deputy CM, Janata Dal-Secular in a post on X criticised the publicity move and urged the traffic police to recover the pending fine.



"Instead of indulging in photo shoots and making reels for publicity, first fulfill your responsibilities as a minister properly," the party said. -- PTI