Markets end flat in highly volatile trade

Sustained foreign fund inflows, however, restricted the markets decline. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge declined 46.14 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 80,242.24. During the day, it hit a high of 80,525.61 and a low of 79,879.15, gyrating 646.46 points.





The NSE Nifty ended marginally lower by 1.75 points or 0.01 per cent at 24,334.20. From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv dropped over 5 per cent, while Bajaj Finance tanked almost 5 per cent each. Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,417 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat in a highly volatile trade on Wednesday after two days of rally amid growing concern over geopolitical tensions and selling in Bajaj twins.