Markets end flat in highly volatile trade

Wed, 30 April 2025
16:55
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat in a highly volatile trade on Wednesday after two days of rally amid growing concern over geopolitical tensions and selling in Bajaj twins. 

Sustained foreign fund inflows, however, restricted the markets decline. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge declined 46.14 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 80,242.24. During the day, it hit a high of 80,525.61 and a low of 79,879.15, gyrating 646.46 points. 

The NSE Nifty ended marginally lower by 1.75 points or 0.01 per cent at 24,334.20. From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv dropped over 5 per cent, while Bajaj Finance tanked almost 5 per cent each. Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,417 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

TOP STORIES

The Indian government has decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, a move announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The decision comes after several states conducted their own caste surveys, with the government...

The NSAB is an advisory body that provides inputs to the National Security Council Secretariat.

The CCS meet was held at the prime minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, a day after he held a meeting with the top military brass and accorded operational freedom to the armed forces on the "mode, targets and timing" of India's response...

A video showing a mob surrounding a schoolboy and forcing him to urinate on a Pakistani flag in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has prompted police to launch a probe and book three people. The incident has been condemned by the Samajwadi Party,...

