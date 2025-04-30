Markets end flat in highly volatile trade

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat in a highly volatile trade on Wednesday after two days of rally amid growing concern over geopolitical tensions and selling in Bajaj twins.
Sustained foreign fund inflows, however, restricted the markets decline. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge declined 46.14 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 80,242.24. During the day, it hit a high of 80,525.61 and a low of 79,879.15, gyrating 646.46 points.
The NSE Nifty ended marginally lower by 1.75 points or 0.01 per cent at 24,334.20. From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv dropped over 5 per cent, while Bajaj Finance tanked almost 5 per cent each. Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,417 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.