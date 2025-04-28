Bilawal childish, mom was killed by...: Owaisi

13:13





"Whether it is ISI or ISIS, or the deep state, the establishment in Pakistan wants that in this country, there will always be fighting between Hindus and Muslims. That is why they did this (Pahalgam). The agenda of killing non-muslims, our brothers and sisters, was only one as they wanted to say that no non-muslim can come here," Owaisi said during a press conference in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Shambhaji Nagar district.





"My demand is that it is necessary to bring Pakistan in the FATF grey list, the Financial Action Task Force, bring them to the grey list. They are funding terrorism from illegal money. So this is important to bring Pakistan in the grey list. We will demand this from this government. We should also do a cyber attack on them, we have ethical hackers, we can also do a naval and air force blockade," Owasi said.





On Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's 'Blood will flow' remark after the Pahalgam attack, Owaisi said, "Bachpane ki baatein nahi karna. (Don't be childish). His mother was killed by their homegrown terrorists. Does he even know what he is saying?"





He also appealed to people to put aside one's political differences and not let the people who want to weaken the unity of India win. "We are appealing to everyone that you might have your own political differences, but do not let those people win, who want to weaken this unity, weaken this nation," Owaisi said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Pakistan on Monday, saying that whether it is the country's intelligence agency ISI, the terrorist organisation ISIS, or the Pakistani establishment, all these groups want to see fighting between Hindus and Muslims, which is the reason the terror attack in Pahalgam was carried out.