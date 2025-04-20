SSC implements Aadhaar-based authentication for exams

15:30





They said the new measure will come into force for recruitment tests conducted from next month onwards.





The SSC is one of the largest recruitment agencies of the central government with its main mandate to conduct selections for non-gazetted posts in various central ministries and departments, among others.





"The Commission has decided to implement Aadhar Based Biometric Authentication in its forthcoming examinations.





"Accordingly, candidates will be able to authenticate themselves using Aadhaar at the time of online registration, while filling up online application form for the examinations and while appearing at the test centre to take examinations conducted by the Commission from May 2025 onwards," a recent public notice issued by the recruitment body said.





Such Aadhaar authentication is voluntary and is intended as a measure to promote the ease of engaging with the examination process, the SSC said.





Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to all eligible citizens on the basis of biometric and demographic data. -- PTI

