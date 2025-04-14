'Bengal polls must be held under President's Rule'

15:31

Bengal polls were held in 2021 during peak Covid





Adhikari said the ongoing unrest in parts of Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian, Jangipur and Shamsherganj, highlighted the state government's inability to protect citizens and maintain peace.





He claimed the ruling dispensation remained a "mute spectator" as mobs went on a rampage. "Wherever Hindus are in the minority, they are stopped from voting. Police act like cadres of the ruling party. For free and fair elections, the Assembly polls must be held under President's Rule," Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, told reporters.





Alleging that "jihadist elements" were behind the recent violence, Adhikari said, "These groups are allowed to run amok. We are ready to take them on, but there must be a level-playing field. The Election Commission must consider recommending President's Rule in the state before the elections." Hundreds of people, affected by the violence, have reportedly crossed the Bhagirathi River and took refuge in neighbouring Malda district, officials said.





The local administration has provided shelter and food to the displaced families, housed them in schools and set up volunteer teams to assist those arriving by boats. The unrest began with violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which quickly escalated into clashes, leaving at least three people dead and several injured. -- PTI

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded that the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections be conducted under President's Rule, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order following the recent violence in Murshidabad district.