Former SC judge Dinesh Maheshwari likely to head law panel

Sun, 13 April 2025
Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Dinesh Maheshwari is likely to head the law commission, sources said on Sunday. 

A formal notification announcing his appointment as chairperson of the 23rd Law Commission is expected to be issued this week, sources in the know said. 

The 23rd law panel was set up on September 2 last year for a period of three years. 

Though there is a provision to appoint serving Supreme Court and high court judges as its chairperson and members, usually retired top court judges and ex-chief justices of high courts are appointed its chairpersons. 

According to its terms of reference, the commission is also tasked to examine whether a uniform civil code can be introduced in the country. Justice Maheshwari retired from the Supreme Court in May 2023. 

He took oath as judge of Rajasthan High Court in September 2004 and was transferred to Allahabad high court in July 2014. 

He became the chief justice of the Meghalaya High Court in February 2016 and then, Chief Justice of the Karnataka high court in February 2018. -- PTI

