HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Waqf Act will not be implemented in Bengal: Mamata

Wed, 09 April 2025
Share:
12:48
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in the state.

Addressing a programme of the Jain community in Kolkata, Banerjee said she will protect the minority people and their property. "I know you are aggrieved because of the enactment of the Waqf Act. Have faith, nothing will happen in Bengal by which one can divide and rule," she said. "See the situation in Bangladesh. This (Waqf Bill) should have not been passed now," Banerjee said. 

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha, where the BJD has no member, on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Saturday. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RBI Guv hints at more rate cuts to stem tariff bleed
LIVE! RBI Guv hints at more rate cuts to stem tariff bleed

Rana's extradition will expose Pak state actors' role in 26/11
Rana's extradition will expose Pak state actors' role in 26/11

Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is expected to be extradited to India from the United States soon. The US Supreme Court denied his last-ditch effort to stop his extradition, moving him closer to...

Russia invites Modi for World War II victory day parade
Russia invites Modi for World War II victory day parade

Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany in World War II, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has said.

With Ram darbar opening, Ayodhya temple is fully done
With Ram darbar opening, Ayodhya temple is fully done

The Ram temple at Ayodhya will see the installation of a 'Ram Darbar' next month, which will be open for devotees from June 6. The event will also mark the completion of the construction of the temple, which started in 2020. The...

Viewers will leave the IPL to watch PSL: Pak cricketer
Viewers will leave the IPL to watch PSL: Pak cricketer

Even though IPL is widely regarded as the top T20 tournament worldwide, Hasan is optimistic that despite the scheduling clash, viewers will prefer to watch PSL if the players up the ante and perform better.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD