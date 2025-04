20:14

Benchmark stock index Sensex closed lower on Wednesday in line with losses in global markets after fresh United States tariffs on China, even as the Reserve Bank cut policy rates for a second consecutive time as it sought to bolster the economy in the face of further pressure from damaging US tariffs.





The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 379.93 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 73,847.15.





During the day, it slumped 554.02 points or 0.74 per cent to a low of 73,673.06. -- PTI