Saif stabbing case: Police files 1000-page chargesheet

Wed, 09 April 2025
08:24
Mumbai's Bandra Police said they have filed a 1000-page chargesheet, including several pieces of evidence in the Bandra court in connection with the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.
 
"This chargesheet includes several pieces of evidence found by the police against the arrested accused, Shariful Islam. This chargesheet is more than 1000 pages long. The report of the forensic lab has also been mentioned in this chargesheet, which states that the knife pieces found at the crime scene, from Saif Ali Khan's body and from the accused, are three pieces of the same knife, " as per Mumbai police.
 
 "At the same time, the fingerprint report of the accused's left hand found by the police during the investigation has also been mentioned, said the Mumbai Police.
 
The attack on Saif Ali Khan occurred on January 16 when accused Shehzad, allegedly attempting a robbery, broke into the actor's Bandra residence.
 
During the incident, Khan was severely injured, suffering damage to his thoracic spine and other body parts.
 
The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was treated for five days before being discharged on January 21.
 
Investigators revealed that he had entered India from Bangladesh and had stayed in multiple locations in Kolkata before eventually making his way to Mumbai. -- ANI

