RBI key policy rate cuts

RBI changed its policy stance to 'accommodative' from 'neutral', indicating the possibility of more rate cuts in future, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said while announcing the MPC decisions.





The rate cut came on a day when the full 26 per cent additional tariffs on Indian goods exported to the US came into effect.





The US tariffs exacerbate uncertainties, with some economists predicting a 20-40 basis point drag on Indian GDP growth in the current fiscal year that started on April 1.





RBI also lowered its estimate for economic growth to 6.5 per cent for 2025-26 fiscal year from 6.7 per cent earlier.





The inflation projection was also lowered to 4 per cent from 4.2 per cent, keeping it within the target range of 2-6 per cent. -- PTI