Over 100 workers of Surat diamond unit hospitalised amid water poisoning scare

23:01

File image





They are currently under observation.





Workers of Anabh Gems, located in Millennium Complex in Kapodra locality, were taken to two different hospitals by the unit owner for medical examination as a precautionary measure, said deputy commissioner of police Alok Kumar.





He said none of the 110 workers suffered from any poisoning-related ailment, but, they are kept under observation at hospitals.





The incident was triggered by a torn plastic bag containing the insecticide floating in the cooler, though the outer paper bag was found intact.





"However, since it was a paper bag, some amount of insecticide likely mixed into the water which was drunk by workers," the police officer said.





Kumar said a forensic team is conducting investigations and checking the CCTV footage.





"Based on investigation, a case will be registered, and strict action will be taken," he added. -- PTI

More than 100 workers of a diamond unit in Surat were rushed to hospitals on Wednesday after suspected consumption of water containing insecticide from a cooler on the premises, the police said.