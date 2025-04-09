Mumbai's Elphinstone ROB to close for traffic from...

11:44





The ROB, connecting Parel and Prabhadevi areas in central Mumbai, will be shut to facilitate its demolition and reconstruction as part of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).





The closure might cause traffic congestion and disruptions, especially in Dadar, Lower Parel, Curry Road and Bharatmata areas of central Mumbai. The Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a draft notification and invited objections from the public regarding traffic arrangements following the closure of the east-west link. The feedback will be accepted till April 13. -- PTI

The century-old Elphinstone Road Over Bridge (ROB), one of the crucial east-west links in Mumbai, will be closed for vehicular traffic for two years from Thursday in view of its reconstruction work, officials said on Wednesday.