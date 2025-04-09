K'taka Guv nod for ED to prosecute ex-minister in ST Corporation scam

21:53

Former minister B Nagendra/File image





"The Governor granted the ED sanction to prosecute former minister Nagendra on Saturday," official sources said.





A special court here had granted bail to the Congress MLA in October 2024, after he was arrested by the ED in connection with the scam.





Nagendra was arrested in July under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), along with other key accused identified during the investigation.





He had resigned as the Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare in June last year, following allegations of his involvement in the scam.





The ED had earlier said that Nagendra was identified as the primary accused and the mastermind behind the scam, allegedly orchestrating it with the help of 24 others.





According to the agency, under Nagendra's influence, the Corporation's account was shifted to the MG Road branch of a bank without proper authorisation.





A total of Rs 187 croreincluding Rs 43.33 crore from the State Treasury under the Ganga Kalyana Scheme'was deposited into this account in violation of government procedures and guidelines. -- PTI

