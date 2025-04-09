HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

K'taka Guv nod for ED to prosecute ex-minister in ST Corporation scam

Wed, 09 April 2025
Share:
21:53
Former minister B Nagendra/File image
Former minister B Nagendra/File image
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute former minister B Nagendra in connection with the multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. 

"The Governor granted the ED sanction to prosecute former minister Nagendra on Saturday," official sources said. 

A special court here had granted bail to the Congress MLA in October 2024, after he was arrested by the ED in connection with the scam. 

Nagendra was arrested in July under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), along with other key accused identified during the investigation. 

He had resigned as the Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare in June last year, following allegations of his involvement in the scam. 

The ED had earlier said that Nagendra was identified as the primary accused and the mastermind behind the scam, allegedly orchestrating it with the help of 24 others. 

According to the agency, under Nagendra's influence, the Corporation's account was shifted to the MG Road branch of a bank without proper authorisation. 

A total of Rs 187 croreincluding Rs 43.33 crore from the State Treasury under the Ganga Kalyana Scheme'was deposited into this account in violation of government procedures and guidelines. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Siraj strikes; Royals in trouble
IPL 2025 Updates: Siraj strikes; Royals in trouble

LIVE! 12 UP cops booked over BTech student's fake encounter
LIVE! 12 UP cops booked over BTech student's fake encounter

India withdraws transshipment facility for Bangladesh
India withdraws transshipment facility for Bangladesh

India has exempted Bangladeshi exports to Nepal and Bhutan as such trade facilitation is mandatory for landlocked countries under the framework of provisions of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

China retaliates with 84% levies on US exports
China retaliates with 84% levies on US exports

China on Wednesday hit back at United States President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese exports with 84 per cent levies on its imports from America, intensifying the trade war between the top two economies of the world.

India, China draw closer amid Trump's tariff war
India, China draw closer amid Trump's tariff war

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday pledged to strengthen the strategic relationships with neighbouring countries by 'appropriately' managing differences and enhancing supply chain ties as China's tariff war with the United States...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD