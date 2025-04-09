Jawan foils IED attack aimed at troops, farmers

14:51

Representational image





The incident occurred when a BSF patrol team, conducting an area domination operation ahead of the border security fence, detected suspicious objects deep inside Indian territory.





According to the BSF, the patrol was part of regular efforts to secure routes frequently used by BSF personnel and local farmers during the day. On closer inspection, the team discovered a suspected IED and a network of concealed wires hidden in the fields--an indication of a planned attack.





"While attempting to cordon off and sanitise the area, a concealed detonating device was accidentally triggered, causing serious injury to one jawan," said the BSF.





The force said that despite the detonation, BSF troops continued the operation, ensuring the safety of the area and preventing what could have been a catastrophic event. At daybreak, the BSF Bomb Disposal Squad arrived at the site, conducted a thorough search, and neutralised the IEDs in situ. -- ANI

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan sustained a serious leg injury while foiling a major Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack intended to target security personnel and local farmers near the International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on early Tuesday, the force said in a statement.