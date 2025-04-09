HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Eat dhoklas, chant Jai Shri Ram? Mahua on attack on fishmongers

Wed, 09 April 2025
14:41
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra claimed on Wednesday that the BJP cadre had "threatened fish-eating Bengalis of Chittaranjan Park" in the national capital. "Terrorising Hindu fishmongers into shutting legal shops next to a temple they built -- BJP goons caught on video but not yet arrested. Hello @DelhiPolice -- Or are we all supposed to eat dhoklas and chant Jai Shri Ram?" Moitra said in a post on X. 

Moitra claimed that the BJP workers shut down fish and meat shops in southeast Delhi's Chittaranjan Park, a Bengali-dominated area. She also shared on X a video purportedly showing the alleged incident. 

"Everybody has seen the horrifying visuals of the lumpen-BJP goons threatening the Bengalis in Chittaranjan Park in the heart of Delhi. Chittaranjan Park is a Bengali colony. Bengalis are a proud fish-eating people," Moitra said in a video message posted on X on Wednesday. 

"The Kali temple and the temples there were built by the community. And this particular temple is built by the shopkeepers and the business community of the Chittaranjan Park. You can see how in broad daylight with complete impunity and audacity. The BJP's goons are threatening shopkeepers and telling them they cannot have shops here. Is the BJP going to tell us what we are going to eat and where we have legal shops? Is the BJP going to tell us that we have to eat dhoklas and say 'Jai Shri Ram' three times a day?" she added. -- ANI

