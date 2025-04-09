HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
DRI busts Mephedrone manufacturing factory in Latur; cop among 7 held

Wed, 09 April 2025
23:42
image
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Mumbai has busted a mephedrone factory in Latur district and seized over 11 kg of the drug with an estimated value of Rs 17 crore, leading to the arrest of seven persons, including a police constable. 

DRI officials said on Wednesday that the joint operation was conducted with its regional unit. 

The factory was raided on Tuesday following a specific intelligence about the involvement of a syndicate at the drug-making facility located in remote hilly terrain in Rohina village near Latur. 

The seizure includes 11.36 kg of Mephedrone (8.44 kg in dry form and 2.92 kg in liquid form), a large quantity of raw material and full-scale lab equipment, an official said. 

Five of the arrested persons, including a police constable, were involved in manufacturing Mephedrone, while two others, a distributor and a financier, were held in Mumbai, he said. 

All seven persons have admitted to their respective roles in financing, manufacturing, and trafficking of the psychotropic substance, he claimed. 

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said. -- PTI

