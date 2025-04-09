HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'By 2028, 98% of all PCs will be AI-enabled'

Wed, 09 April 2025
The global PC landscape is poised for a seismic shift as artificial intelligence (AI) PCs are projected to dominate the market, with 98 per cent of all PCs expected to feature AI capabilities by 2028, according to a senior Dell executive.

Talking to PTI, Senior Director and General Manager of Client Solutions Group at Dell Technologies India, Indrajit Belgundi said AI PC adoption is significantly growing across all age groups, industries, and categories. 

"By 2028, almost 98 per cent of all PCs will be AI PCs that come with new NPUs (neural processing units) that run AI tasks directly on the phone. They are designed to be faster, more secure, energy-efficient that will take productivity, creativity, and collaboration to new levels in the workday. It will be huge," he said on the sidelines of the launch of Dell's new AI PC lineup. The growth in the Indian consumer PC market has been on an upward trajectory, driven by gaming and AI-powered PCs. 

"AI, as we speak, is coming to the Edge. More and more workloads are getting deployed on the Edge, and that's where having the right AI PCs or AI client devices are becoming much more important and relevant for customers across India and the world," Belgundi said. -- PTI

