HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

12 UP cops booked over BTech student's fake encounter

Wed, 09 April 2025
Share:
21:19
File image
File image
An FIR has been registered against 12 personnel of the Jewar police station in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district for the alleged illegal detention and torture of a B.Tech student from Mathura following a "fake" encounter in 2022, officials said on Wednesday. 

Former station house officer Anjani Kumar, sub-inspectors Rakesh Babu, Aniruddh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Chandveer Singh, Sunny Kumar and Neelkant Singh and constables Sohit Kumar, Bhuri Singh, Jai Prakash, Naus Kumar and Chhiitar Singh have been named as the accused in the FIR filed on Tuesday following a court order passed in February, they added. 

Mathura resident Tarun Gautam has alleged in the court that police threatened his family and framed his son, a B.Tech student, in false cases under the Gangsters Act, and Arms Act. 

The complainant has also accused the police personnel of subjecting his son to electric shocks in custody and demanding money from him. 

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 395 (dacoity), 342 (wrongful confinement), 307 (attempted murder), besides other penal provisions, at the Jewar police station. 

"On September 4, 2022, about 10-12 police personnel in plain clothes came in two cars without number plates, entered my house and asked for my son, Somesh. I told them that he is pursuing B.Tech from Kota (in Rajasthan) and currently staying in Delhi and taking coaching classes," the complainant alleged in the FIR. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Buttler out for 36; Royals 2 down
IPL 2025 Updates: Buttler out for 36; Royals 2 down

LIVE! Now, National Conference to move SC against Waqf Act
LIVE! Now, National Conference to move SC against Waqf Act

They're kissing my a**: Trump on tariff-hit countries
They're kissing my a**: Trump on tariff-hit countries

"I am telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my a***," Trump said during a speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner on Tuesday.

Flyer urinates on fellow passenger on Bangkok AI flight
Flyer urinates on fellow passenger on Bangkok AI flight

An Air India passenger allegedly urinated on a fellow traveller during a flight from Delhi to Bangkok on Wednesday. Air India has reported the incident to the authorities (DGCA) and is investigating the matter. The airline has also...

Who is Tahawwur Rana and how is he linked to 26/11?
Who is Tahawwur Rana and how is he linked to 26/11?

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of David Coleman Headley, is set to be extradited to India from the US. Rana was involved in the planning and execution of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD