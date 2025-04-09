12 UP cops booked over BTech student's fake encounter

21:19

File image





Former station house officer Anjani Kumar, sub-inspectors Rakesh Babu, Aniruddh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Chandveer Singh, Sunny Kumar and Neelkant Singh and constables Sohit Kumar, Bhuri Singh, Jai Prakash, Naus Kumar and Chhiitar Singh have been named as the accused in the FIR filed on Tuesday following a court order passed in February, they added.





Mathura resident Tarun Gautam has alleged in the court that police threatened his family and framed his son, a B.Tech student, in false cases under the Gangsters Act, and Arms Act.





The complainant has also accused the police personnel of subjecting his son to electric shocks in custody and demanding money from him.





The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 395 (dacoity), 342 (wrongful confinement), 307 (attempted murder), besides other penal provisions, at the Jewar police station.





"On September 4, 2022, about 10-12 police personnel in plain clothes came in two cars without number plates, entered my house and asked for my son, Somesh. I told them that he is pursuing B.Tech from Kota (in Rajasthan) and currently staying in Delhi and taking coaching classes," the complainant alleged in the FIR. -- PTI

An FIR has been registered against 12 personnel of the Jewar police station in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district for the alleged illegal detention and torture of a B.Tech student from Mathura following a "fake" encounter in 2022, officials said on Wednesday.