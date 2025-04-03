HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
UP ex judge, wife booked for abetment after cook ends life

Thu, 03 April 2025
23:34
A retired judge and his wife here were booked in connection with the suicide of a domestic help who was allegedly harassed by them, police on Thursday said. 

According to an officer, Mahesh Nishad had been working as a cook at the home of retired judge Anil Shrivastav and his wife Vandana in the Aliganj area of the city for the past few years. 

The couple accused Nishad of a theft at home around Holi and harassed him, the person said, citing a complaint. 

Moved by the "continuous harassment," Nishad, in his mid-thirties, on Tuesday hanged himself at his home, when others, including his two children, were away, the local police officer said. 

Before he killed himself, Nishad recorded a video on his mobile phone saying he was going to die by suicide. 

He also testified that he had not committed the theft and it was done by someone else, the officer said. 

Nishad's family alleged he was under immense pressure because of the accusation. 

"My Papa was tortured and the police are also not listening to us," Nishad's minor son alleged in a video. 

Assistant commissioner of police (Hazratganj) Vikash Kumar Jaiswal said that based on Nishad's family's complaint, the couple was booked at the Hazratganj Police Station. -- PTI

