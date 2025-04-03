Skoda Auto Volkswagen Exports From India To 26 Countries!

11:02

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has witnessed an increase in exports, with 40 per cent of its locally manufactured vehicles shipped to over 26 countries in the calendar year 2024.





This marks a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, reinforcing Indias growing role in the companys global supply chain.





In 2023, exports accounted for 30 per cent of SAVWIPLs total production, with a 38 per cent Y-o-Y growth.





The company shipped 44,248 units in 2023 and, assuming a 20 per cent increase, exported 53,098 units in the 2024 calendar year.





SAVWIPLs export destinations include key markets in North America, Africa, the ASEAN region, and the Arab Gulf Cooperation Council (AGCC). The companys export portfolio comprises models such as the Volkswagen Virtus, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq, alongside legacy models like the Volkswagen Vento and Polo.





According to the company, these made-in-India cars continue to gain international recognition, strengthening its global footprint.





Beyond fully assembled vehicles, SAVWIPL has expanded its global reach by exporting parts and components to Vietnam. Through its Parts Expedition Centre in Pune, the company supports local vehicle assembly in Vietnam, further leveraging Indias manufacturing capabilities and strategic location.





SAVWIPLs growing export influence has been recognised by the Mumbai Port Authority, which awarded the company the title of 'Top Exporter 202324'. Over the years, the company has shipped a total of 6.75 lakh vehicles to around 70 countries. The company exported over 43,000 vehicles in the financial year 20232024.





"We are honoured to receive this award," said Piyush Arora, MD and CEO, SAVWIPL. "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and the growing global presence of cars engineered and manufactured in India."





Anjali Singh/Business Standard