Modi inaugurates Maa Mahamaya airport in Chhattisgarh's Surguja

October 20, 2024  22:20
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Maa Mahamaya airport in Darima village of Chhattisgarh's Surguja district on Sunday. 

According to a government release, this air, service is expected to usher in a new chapter for millions in Surguja and nearby districts such as Jashpur, Surajpur, Balrampur, Korea, and Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur. 

Residents will now have easier access to major cities across the country, offering a more cost-effective and time-saving travel option.  

The airport now connects the remote tribal district of Surguja with air services to the rest of the country, the release mentioned. 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Governor Ramen Deka, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, and several other dignitaries were present at the inauguration.  

Speaking on occasion, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the airport marks a historic moment for the region and will be providing employment and connectivity to mainstream regions for the people. -- ANI
