Delhi blast: Traces of low explosives found at site

October 20, 2024  18:11
NSG commandos with sniffer dogs carry out search at blast site/ANI Photo
A major explosion rocked the Prashant Vihar area near Rohini in New Delhi on Sunday morning. 

While no injuries were reported, nearby vehicles and properties were damaged, the police said.  

An investigation revealed traces of low explosives near the blast site, prompting a thorough inquiry by the Delhi police, the National Investigation Agency, and the National Security Guard.  

Officials at the scene told ANI that traces of low explosives and other materials commonly used in crude bombs were found.  

Teams from the Delhi police, the NIA, and the National Security Guard were rushed to the spot, as the blast is being investigated from all possible angles, including a potential terror attack attempt.  

The Delhi police are investigating whether the blast was intentional and, if so, what message the perpetrators aimed to convey. -- PTI 
