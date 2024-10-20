RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cyclone likely over Bay of Bengal by Oct 23

October 20, 2024  14:56
File image
A cyclonic storm is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by October 23, the IMD said on Sunday.

An upper air cyclonic circulation over Andaman sea is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, the IMD said in a special bulletin.

The weather system is expected to move west-northwestwards direction, and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over eastcentral Bay of Bengal, it said.

"Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning," it added.

Under its influence, the coastal region of Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall from October 23 to 25, the IMD said.

Fishermen were advised to return to the shore by October 21. -- PTI
