No single party expected to get majority in JK: Exit Polls

No single party expected to get majority in JK: Exit PollsOctober 05, 2024 20:13
Even as the Congress is set to register a win in Haryana, no single political party is expected to reach the halfway mark of 46 seats in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to two exit poll, the Jammu Kashmir National Conference-Congress alliance is likely to win most seats, but may fall short of majority.
People's Pulse has given a clear majority to the Congress and National Conference alliance but Gulistan News has forecasted a hung assembly.
Haryana
Dainik Bhaskar
Congress 44-54
BJP 15-29
Republic-Matrize
Congress 55-62
BJP 18-24
Red Mike-Datansh
Congress 50-55
BJP 20-25
Dhruv Research
Congress 50-64
BJP 22-32
Peoples' Pulse
Congress 49-60
BJP 20-32 seats
Jammu and Kashmir
C-Voter-India Today
NC-Congress 40-48
BJP 27-32
Dainik Bhaskar
NC-Congress 35-40
BJP 20-25
Peoples' Pulse
NC-Congress 46-50
BJP 23-27
Republic-Gulistan
NC-Congress 31-36
BJP 28-30