RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

No single party expected to get majority in JK: Exit Polls

October 05, 2024  20:13
image
Even as the Congress is set to register a win in Haryana, no single political party is expected to reach the halfway mark of 46 seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to two exit poll, the Jammu Kashmir National Conference-Congress alliance is likely to win most seats, but may fall short of majority.

People's Pulse has given a clear majority to the Congress and National Conference alliance but Gulistan News has forecasted a hung assembly.

Haryana

Dainik Bhaskar

Congress 44-54

BJP 15-29

Republic-Matrize

Congress 55-62

BJP 18-24

Red Mike-Datansh

Congress 50-55

BJP 20-25

Dhruv Research

Congress 50-64

BJP 22-32

Peoples' Pulse

Congress 49-60

BJP 20-32 seats

Jammu and Kashmir

C-Voter-India Today

NC-Congress 40-48

BJP 27-32

Dainik Bhaskar

NC-Congress 35-40

BJP 20-25

Peoples' Pulse

NC-Congress 46-50

BJP 23-27

Republic-Gulistan

NC-Congress 31-36

BJP 28-30

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong to win Haryana, close contest in JK: Exit Polls
LIVE! Cong to win Haryana, close contest in JK: Exit Polls

Since I am a civil person...: Jaishankar on Pak visit
Since I am a civil person...: Jaishankar on Pak visit

'I am not going there to discuss India-Pakistan relations, I am going there to be a good member of the SCO'

Muslim man beaten for 'trying to enter' Navratri event
Muslim man beaten for 'trying to enter' Navratri event

The incident happened on Friday at Lajpat Bhavan in Swaroop Nagar when private guards and volunteer staff were checking the visitors' identities to prevent any non-Hindus from entering the venue, they said.

How security forces gunned down 31 Naxalities
How security forces gunned down 31 Naxalities

A cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, one SLR (self-loading rifle), one INSAS rifle, one LMG rifle and one .303 rifle were also recovered from the encounter spot.

Violent protest erupts after girl's body found in WB
Violent protest erupts after girl's body found in WB

Villagers alleged that the minor, who was missing since Friday evening, was raped and murdered, and the police did not act on their complaint immediately.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances