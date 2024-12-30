RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cold wave intensifies in Gulmarg, Pahalgam

December 30, 2024  16:49
Garam, adrak chai ho jaye?
Cold wave conditions intensified in Gulmarg and Pahalgam in Kashmir where mercury plunged several degrees below the freezing point, even as the rest of the Valley experienced extended relief from the harsh winter, officials said on Monday. 

 Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a night temperature of minus 10 degree Celsius, down 2 degrees compared to the previous night, the meteorological department said. 

Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 9.2 degree Celsius, down from minus 8.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, the weather office said. In Srinagar, night temperature dipped to minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, little more than a degree above the normal temperature for this time of the year, it said.
