Manmohan's final journey from AICC HQ at 9:30 am

December 27, 2024  14:14
Manmohan Singh's final journey to commence from AICC HQ to cremation ground at 9.30 am Saturday: KC Venugopal.

"A Congress Working Committee meeting comprising of the CWC Members, Permanent & Special Invitees is being convened at 5.30 pm today in AICC HQ to pay homage to the former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singhji," says Congress General Secretary Venugopal.

Draped in the Tricolour, Singh's body was brought to his 3, Motilal Nehru Road, residence -- the sprawling bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi that served as his retirement abode for more than 10 years. Leaders cutting across party lines paid their last respects to the former prime minister in the presence of his wife Gursharan Kaur and other family members.
Several top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence.

Images from Day 2 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the MCG on Friday.

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has mentioned in his memoir that Manmohan Singh had told him after the July 2011 Mumbai bombings that in case of another such attack, India would have to take military action against Pakistan.

A leader of reserve and quiet dignity, former prime minister Manmohan Singh had a keen taste for Urdu verses, and his poetic banters with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj in the Lok Sabha are among the most viewed...

