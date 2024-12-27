Manmohan's final journey from AICC HQ at 9:30 am





"A Congress Working Committee meeting comprising of the CWC Members, Permanent & Special Invitees is being convened at 5.30 pm today in AICC HQ to pay homage to the former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singhji," says Congress General Secretary Venugopal.





Draped in the Tricolour, Singh's body was brought to his 3, Motilal Nehru Road, residence -- the sprawling bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi that served as his retirement abode for more than 10 years. Leaders cutting across party lines paid their last respects to the former prime minister in the presence of his wife Gursharan Kaur and other family members.

Manmohan Singh's final journey to commence from AICC HQ to cremation ground at 9.30 am Saturday: KC Venugopal.