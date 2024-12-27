RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Manmohan was a father figure: India's neighbours

December 27, 2024  14:46
image
Leaders from neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Maldives and Afghanistan, expressed deep grief over Singh's passing, highlighting his contributions and warm relations with their nations. Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92. He is survived by his wife Gursharan Kaur, a history professor, and three daughters. 

Former Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said in a post on X, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader and an extraordinary statesman. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of India. His legacy will inspire generations." 

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed wrote X that he found the former Prime Minister as a "benevolent father figure" and a good friend of Maldives. "So sad to hear Manmohan Singh has passed. I always found him a delight to work with and like a benevolent father figure. He was a good friend of the Maldives," Nasheed said. 

Former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa called him a "visionary economist and the architect of India's economic liberalisation." "Deeply saddened by the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. A visionary economist and the architect of India's economic liberalization, his contributions shaped a new era for India. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of India."

Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a remarkable statesman and a cherished friend of Bhutan. His wisdom, compassion, and leadership touched many lives, and also strengthened the bond between our two countries."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manmohan was a father figure: India's neighbours
LIVE! Manmohan was a father figure: India's neighbours

Dr Singh's final journey to begin tomorrow at 9.30 am
Dr Singh's final journey to begin tomorrow at 9.30 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were among the top leaders who paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his home in New Delhi on Friday.

Kohli's Brain Fade: How India Lost Plot
Kohli's Brain Fade: How India Lost Plot

Those three wickets for six runs, in a manic final 15 minutes of the day's play, undid all the good work that had gone before, asserts Prem Panicker.

Will Rohit drop himself before Sydney Test?
Will Rohit drop himself before Sydney Test?

Questions are mounting on when the 37-year-old India captain will finally call time on his Test career.

'Manmohan preferred Maruti 800 over BMW'
'Manmohan preferred Maruti 800 over BMW'

Singh's humility and grounded nature were highlighted in a heartfelt social media memoir by Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Asim Arun.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances