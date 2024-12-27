Manmohan was a father figure: India's neighbours

Leaders from neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Maldives and Afghanistan, expressed deep grief over Singh's passing, highlighting his contributions and warm relations with their nations. Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92. He is survived by his wife Gursharan Kaur, a history professor, and three daughters.





Former Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said in a post on X, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader and an extraordinary statesman. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of India. His legacy will inspire generations."





Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed wrote X that he found the former Prime Minister as a "benevolent father figure" and a good friend of Maldives. "So sad to hear Manmohan Singh has passed. I always found him a delight to work with and like a benevolent father figure. He was a good friend of the Maldives," Nasheed said.





Former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa called him a "visionary economist and the architect of India's economic liberalisation." "Deeply saddened by the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. A visionary economist and the architect of India's economic liberalization, his contributions shaped a new era for India. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of India."





Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a remarkable statesman and a cherished friend of Bhutan. His wisdom, compassion, and leadership touched many lives, and also strengthened the bond between our two countries."