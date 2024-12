The earthquake occurred at 09:06 pm at a depth of 10 km in Baramulla, it said.





"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 27/12/2024 21:06:59 IST, Lat: 34.26 N, Long: 74.44 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir," National Center for Seismology posted on X.





-- ANI

