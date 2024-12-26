RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Unbearable loss: Sharad Pawar on Manmohan

December 26, 2024  23:39
A very young Sharad Pawar with Dr Singh
A very young Sharad Pawar with Dr Singh
NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying the country has lost a great economist, visionary reformer and a global statesman. Singh, 92, died in Delhi on Thursday night. 

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. Our nation has lost one of its greatest economists, a visionary reformist, and a global statesman," said Pawar, who was agriculture minister in Singh's cabinet. 

"His departure is an unbearable loss. He was a godly soul who embodied humility, forbearance, tolerance, and compassion. As the architect of India's economic reforms, his legacy will forever inspire generations to come. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Pawar added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Manmohan never claimed credit for achievements'
LIVE! 'Manmohan never claimed credit for achievements'

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was brought to the emergency department of AIIMS Delhi in critical condition after "sudden loss of consciousness."

Manmohan Singh dropped pre-medical course: Book
Manmohan Singh dropped pre-medical course: Book

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92, dropped out of a pre-medical course after losing interest in the subject, according to a book by his daughter. Daman Singh's book "Strictly Personal: Manmohan and...

Nuke pact with US a crowning glory for Manmohan Singh
Nuke pact with US a crowning glory for Manmohan Singh

The landmark India-US civil nuclear deal of 2008, brokered during Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister, is seen as a crowning achievement in his foreign policy legacy. The agreement ended India's nuclear isolation, fostered a...

Steady progress in implementing LAC pact: China
Steady progress in implementing LAC pact: China

He said that in recent times, based on the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, China and India have maintained close communication on the border situation through diplomatic and military channels and achieved...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances