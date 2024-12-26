RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Stock markets settle flat in muted trade

December 26, 2024  16:44
The Indian stock markets on Thursday closed flat after a volatile session, driven by lack of major domestic or global triggers. 

At the close of the trading session, the Nifty 50 at National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended at 23,750.20, up about 22 points, or 0.1 per cent up and BSE Sensex closed at 78,472.48, down 0.39 points in the red.

Adani Ports, Shriram Finance, M&M, SBI Life Insurance, Maruti Suzuki are among the gainers, while Titan, Asian Paints, Tata Consumers, Grasim Industries, JSW Steel were the major losers at NSE. Among sectoral indices, auto, energy, pharma, realty, PSU Bank saw buying while the selling was observed in indices of metal, FMCG, and media. 

Bank Nifty opened in green, witnessed buying interest during the first hour but succumbed to heavy selling pressure later in the day, closing marginally lower at 51,171. -- ANI
