Priyanka likens PM's speech to 'double maths period'

December 14, 2024  21:41
image
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's over 110-minutes speech in Lok Sabha boring and said it was like sitting through a "double period of mathematics" in school.
 
She also slammed PM Modi's 11 resolutions as "hollow" and said if there is zero tolerance towards corruption why doesn't the BJP agree to a discussion on the Adani issue.

Replying to queries on the prime minister's speech, Gandhi told reporters, "The PM has not spoken one thing which is new. He has bored us. It took me to decades back. I felt like I am sitting in that double period of Mathematics."

"(JP) Nadda ji was also rubbing hands but as soon as Modi ji looked at him, he started acting as if he is listening attentively. Amit Shah also had his hand on head, (Piyush) Goyal ji was going off to sleep. It was a new experience for me. I had thought that the PM will say something new, something nice," she said.

In his speech during a debate on the 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, PM Modi said the Congress, having "tasted blood", repeatedly wounded the Constitution while his government's policies and decisions since it took office in 2014 have been aimed at boosting India's strength and unity in line with the vision of the Constitution. -- PTI
