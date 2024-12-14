RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

6 Delhi schools get bomb threat, 3rd time this week

December 14, 2024  14:42
image
At least six Delhi schools received a bomb threat on Saturday, officials said, marking the third instance of threat emails being sent to schools in the national capital this week.

"We received a call about a bomb threat at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, at 6:09 am," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The fire department, local police, dog squads and bomb detection teams reached the school and launched a search operation, the official said.

Five more schools, including Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj and Gyan Bharati School in Saket, received the same email from the same sender, he further said.

A police official said nothing suspicious was found after search and inspection in any of the schools.

The mails were sent from the "childrenofallah@outlook.com" email id at 1:47 am.

According to a source, the email read, "Allah sees your efforts to resist his punishment. But they are futile. For no mortal being can escape the judgement of Allah. The Prophet Muhammad declares all who go against Allah enemies to the world. We see your attempt to stop us. It will not work. The Prophet Muhammad has allowed the children to burn in the sacred flame of Allah."

"On Saturday where students may not be there in your buildings is when the buildings shall be brought down. Our bomb vests are blessed by the Prophet Muhammad. They shall not fail their goal. Our children are brave servants of Allah. They shall complete their task," the source said quoting the email.

On Friday, about 30 schools received bomb threats over email, triggering a multi-agency search of their premises. Prior to that, at least 44 schools received similar emails on Monday.

The police had declared those threats as hoaxes after nothing suspicious was found during searches. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 6 Delhi schools get bomb threat, 3rd time this week
LIVE! 6 Delhi schools get bomb threat, 3rd time this week

Delhi march: Tear gas, water cannons use on farmers
Delhi march: Tear gas, water cannons use on farmers

The action came after a 'jatha' of 101 farmers, who resumed their foot march to Delhi shortly after 12 noon on Saturday from the Shambhu protest site on the Punjab-Haryana border, reached the barricades put up by the Haryana security...

PIX: Rain reigns on Day 1 of Australia-India 3rd Test
PIX: Rain reigns on Day 1 of Australia-India 3rd Test

Images from Day 1 of the third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane on Saturday.

Allu Arjun Walks Out After Night in Prison
Allu Arjun Walks Out After Night in Prison

After spending the night in a Hyderabad prison after being arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his latest film, actor Allu Arjun walked out of jail on Saturday following an interim bail...

IndiGo flight lands in Pak after passenger falls ill
IndiGo flight lands in Pak after passenger falls ill

The aircraft, which departed from New Delhi, was in Pakistani airspace when a male passenger fell seriously ill, according to sources from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances