4 held for vandalising Hindu properties in B'desh

December 14, 2024  18:21
image
Law enforcement agencies on Saturday arrested four people for vandalising and damaging houses and shops of the Hindu community and the local Loknath temple in Sunamganj district in north Bangladesh.
   
Police also filed a case against 150-170 people, mentioning the names of 12 of them.
 
Alim Hossain, 19, Sultan Ahmed Raju, 20, Imran Hossain, 31, and Shajahan Hossain, 20, were arrested for vandalism in the Doarabazar area of Sunamganj district earlier this month, a press release from the Chief Adviser's press wing in Dhaka.
 
On December 3, a Facebook post by Akash Das, a resident of the Sunamganj district, sparked tensions in the district. Even though he deleted the post, screenshots spread widely, leading to violence in the area, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said quoting the press release.
 
Local police arrested Das immediately, but, amid concerns over his safety, transferred him to another station.
 
On the same day, a mob vandalised and damaged the homes, shops, and local Loknath temple of the Hindu community.
 
The district Superintendent of Police, Deputy Commissioner (DC), and the army personnel rushed to the place and brought the situation under control.
 
The police identified the accused involved in the incident and filed a case against 150-170 people, mentioning the names of 12 people on Saturday, the BSS added. -- PTI
