RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

India's forex reserves drop by $3.23 billion

December 13, 2024  17:57
image
India's forex reserves dropped by $3.235 billion to $654.857 billion for the week ended December 6, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had increased by $1.51 billion to $658.091 billion, ending a multi-week decline in the overall kitty. The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September.

For the week ended December 6, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.228 billion to $565.623 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves decreased by $43 million to $66.936 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $25 million to $18.031 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $12 million to $4.266 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC grants interim bail to actor Allu Arjun
LIVE! HC grants interim bail to actor Allu Arjun

3 Indian students killed in Canada
3 Indian students killed in Canada

The Indian government has expressed deep concern over the safety of Indian students in Canada after three students were murdered last week. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian High Commission in Ottawa has raised the...

'Appear within 3 days': Police summons techie's wife
'Appear within 3 days': Police summons techie's wife

A four-member Bengaluru City Police team led by sub-inspector Sanjeet Kumar arrived at Singhania's residence in the Khowa Mandi area in this Uttar Pradesh district around 11 am and pasted the notice for her summons.

Ding Lost Deliberately: Russia
Ding Lost Deliberately: Russia

'The match,' asserted FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, 'has been played at the highest standards of fair play, no investigation is required.'

'Gukesh has summitted the highest peak'
'Gukesh has summitted the highest peak'

The 18-year-old Gukesh claimed the title by beating China's Ding Liren in Singapore on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances