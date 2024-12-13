India's forex reserves drop by $3.23 billion

India's forex reserves dropped by $3.235 billion to $654.857 billion for the week ended December 6, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.





In the previous reporting week, the reserves had increased by $1.51 billion to $658.091 billion, ending a multi-week decline in the overall kitty. The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September.





For the week ended December 6, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.228 billion to $565.623 billion, the data released on Friday showed.





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves decreased by $43 million to $66.936 billion during the week, the RBI said.





The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $25 million to $18.031 billion, the apex bank said.





India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $12 million to $4.266 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed. -- PTI