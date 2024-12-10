RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Dharmendra summoned in cheating case

December 10, 2024  10:59
A Delhi court has summoned veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra and two others in a cheating case related to the Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise, according to the complainant's lawyer. 

 Judicial Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal passed the order against the 89-year-old actor on a complaint filed by Delhi businessman, Sushil Kumar, who alleged that he was lured into investing in the franchise, the lawyer D D Pandey said. 

 The evidence on record prima facie indicates that the accused persons induced the complainant in furtherance of their common intent and the ingredients of offence of cheating are duly disclosed, the judge said in the order passed on December 5. 

 The judge said there was prima facie case of cheating and criminal conspiracy and directed the accused persons to appear before the court on February 20. 

 The judge noted that the documents on record pertained to Garam Dharam Dhaba and letter of intent also had logo of the said restaurant. It is fairly apparent that transaction between the parties pertains to Garam Dharam Dhaba and was being pursued by the co-accused on behalf of accused Dharam Singh Deol, the court noted. 

 According to the complaint, in April 2018, the co-accused had approached him on behalf of Dharam Singh Deol (Dharmendra) with an offer to open a franchise of Garam Dharma Dhaba on NH-24/NH-9 in Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that he handed over a cheque for an amount of Rs 17.70 lakh in September 2018.However, the accused stopped responding to him thereafter, the complainant alleged. -- PTI
