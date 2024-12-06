'BJP Is A Powerful Machine'





"Six months ago it looked that Modiji is in trouble and the momentum is with Rahul Gandhi. Six months, later the momentum is gone and Modi is going nowhere."





In conversation with Archana Masih/Rediff.com.





"Mr Modi is a survivor, but certainly questions would have been raised within the BJP if they had lost both Haryana and Maharashtra, which are not being raised because jo jeeta woh sikandar," says senior journalistwhose latest book is the must-read