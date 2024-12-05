RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Is Eknath Shinde refusing to take oath as Dy CM?

December 05, 2024  13:59
Is Eknath Shinde refusing to take oath as Maharashtra deputy CM?

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat says, "Eknath Shinde will listen to our request and he will take oath as Deputy CM, we believe that he is our leader and we want him to take the oath as Deputy CM. We all are going to Eknath Shinde, we will convince and get him ready for the oath-taking."

 Reports say Shinde is unwilling to take oath today. Yesterday at the joint presser Shinde had said "wait till evening [today]" when asked if he would take oath as deputy CM. Shinde is believed to be miffed that he has to step down as CM and play second fiddle to Devendra Fadnavis.   

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Thursday said no MLA from the party will accept any responsibility in the new Maharashtra government if Eknath Shinde does not take oath as deputy chief minister. 

 Talking to reporters hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Samant also said no MLA from the Shiv Sena has the intention to become deputy CM and the post should be occupied only by Shinde. 

Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde, who served as chief minister in the outgoing government, has indicated that he is reluctant to join the new government as deputy CM.

Watch this space for more.
