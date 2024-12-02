RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Govt defers launch of PM internship scheme

December 02, 2024  09:54
image
The launch of the ambitious PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) has been postponed, two sources in the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) confirmed to FE, even as they insisted the decision had little to do with response to the scheme from companies and job seekers.

 As per the plan, the scheme was supposed to start from today (December 2) with a duration of 12 months for the first batch of beneficiaries. 

 The delay in start of the scheme has left the candidates in the dark. As per the latest data from MCA, the pilot project of PMIS received over 6.5 lakh applications for 1.27 lakh opportunities offered by 280 companies participating in the scheme.

Initially, the registration window was also expected to close on November 10 but it was later extended to November 15 for wider participation from candidates. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 cops dangle on SUV as driver speeds away
LIVE! 2 cops dangle on SUV as driver speeds away

Kolkata youth thrashed in B'desh for 'being Hindu'
Kolkata youth thrashed in B'desh for 'being Hindu'

'I could not imagine such a nightmarish situation awaiting me in a neighbouring country where people speak the same language as us and share similar food habits'

No difference between India and B'desh if...: Mehbooba
No difference between India and B'desh if...: Mehbooba

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti drew comparisons between the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh and minorities in India, sparking criticism from the BJP. Mufti expressed concerns about the alleged oppression of Hindus in Bangladesh and...

Is Vikrant Massey Retiring?
Is Vikrant Massey Retiring?

In a shocking revelation that has left the film industry in disbelief, Vikrant Massey has announced that he will retire from acting after 2025.

'Enough is enough': Biden pardons son in criminal cases
'Enough is enough': Biden pardons son in criminal cases

Hunter Biden was convicted early this year on federal gun and tax charges and was set to appear soon in Delon, California, where he faced the potential of lengthy prison sentences.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances