Govt defers launch of PM internship scheme





As per the plan, the scheme was supposed to start from today (December 2) with a duration of 12 months for the first batch of beneficiaries.





The delay in start of the scheme has left the candidates in the dark. As per the latest data from MCA, the pilot project of PMIS received over 6.5 lakh applications for 1.27 lakh opportunities offered by 280 companies participating in the scheme.





Initially, the registration window was also expected to close on November 10 but it was later extended to November 15 for wider participation from candidates.

The launch of the ambitious PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) has been postponed, two sources in the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) confirmed to FE, even as they insisted the decision had little to do with response to the scheme from companies and job seekers.