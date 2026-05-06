Has improved me quite a bit...: Italy PM on deepfake image

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Italy PM Giorgia Meloni has a virtue that most politicians lack -- the ability to laugh at herself while pointing out the gravity of the situation. Reacting to a semi-nude AI-generated pic on X, Meloni says (translated from Italian): "In these days, several fake photos of me are circulating, generated with artificial intelligence and passed off as real by some zealous opponent.



"I must admit that whoever created them, at least in the attached case, has also improved me quite a bit. But the fact remains that, just to attack and invent falsehoods, nowadays anything at all is used.



"The point, however, goes beyond me. Deepfakes are a dangerous tool, because they can deceive, manipulate, and strike anyone. I can defend myself. Many others cannot.



"For this reason, one rule should always apply: verify before believing, and believe before sharing. Because today it happens to me, tomorrow it can happen to anyone."