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Sambhal adminstration deploys 18 magistrates ahead of Bakri Eid

Sat, 23 May 2026
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The Sambhal administration has divided the district into five zones and deployed 18 magistrates to maintain law and order in view of the Bakri Eid festival, a senior official said on Friday.

Surveillance on social media platforms has also been strengthened.

District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal said Bakri Eid will be celebrated on May 28, May 29 and May 30. In this regard, a meeting of the peace committee was held with the superintendent of police (SP), which was attended by Muslim religious leaders and officials from various government departments.

He said, "The primary message of the meeting was that 'Qurbani' (sacrifice) and 'Namaz' should be performed only at traditional, designated locations.

No new arrangements deviating from the established traditions should be introduced. The festival should be celebrated peacefully, and full cooperation should be extended to the administration and the police." -- PTI

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