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Security forces launch search op in forest belts of Poonch

Sat, 23 May 2026
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Security forces on Friday launched a search operation in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir as part of preparedness measures, officials said.

A joint team comprising the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J-K Police and the Army's Rashtriya Rifles launched the operation in the general areas of Sanjot, Chitibari, Savi Tarnai and Tritpal Jaun Top forest belts in the Mendhar sector, they said.

The operation was undertaken as part of heightened security measures in the border areas and to maintain vigil in the region, the officials added. -- PTI

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